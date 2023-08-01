Video: “How church pressured me into marrying my best friend” – Stella Damasus reveals her biggest mistake

Stella Damasus, a veteran Nollywood actress, has opened up about her “biggest mistake” in her life.

The actress said how a church where she sang in the choir once forced her into marrying her best friend, the choir director.

According to the thespian, they were not supposed to be married, emphasizing that they were excellent as friends but not as a pair.

She revealed this in a recent interview with Teju Babyface, a renowned media personality.

In her words, “Before him [my ex-husband] there was somebody else that I married. It didn’t work out. Nobody heard my voice. I didn’t talk about it. That passed quietly.

“It lasted eight months. Biggest mistake of my life because the guy was an amazing guy. But he was my friend, my best friend. And religion is what caused that problem that made us marry when we were not supposed to be married. We were supposed to be very good friends because as my friend, he was awesome. But as a married couple, we didn’t work. We just m*ssed it up. And we knew it.

“So when we went our separate ways, we were like out of love and respect for each other, let’s just leave it. We don’t talk about it, we just leave it so that at least we can still say, hello, are you okay? How are you?”