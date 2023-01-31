Video: How BNXN pleaded to be featured on Finesse – Pheelz

Pheelz, who made this known during an interview, said he informed BNXN that it was his mixed and mastered song which he was preparing to drop but he offered him a verse on the track.

Pheelz said that was how they linked up in the studio to record the second verse and the 2022 hit, Finesse was birthed.

Popular music producer, Pheelz has recounted how the hit song, Finesse was made with Afrobeats sensation, BNXN (formerly Buju).

He said the singer reached out to him via Instagram and showed interest after he heard an unofficially released snippet of the song and wondered if it was a TikTok sound.

He said the song was already complete but he suggested that he could remove a verse if BNXN wants and the ‘Traboski’ crooner accepted the offer.

He also said that BNXN revealed he had always wanted to work with him since he heard that he produced Fireboy DML’s debut album, Laughter Tears and Goosebumps.