Video: How Adekunle Gold Reacted After I Asked Simi for An Affair – Brymo Confesses

Brymo, a Nigerian singer, has created a stir online after sharing Adekunle Gold’s answer to his request for an affair with Simi in exchange for a collaboration.

Brymo previously admitted to turning down a request to feature Simi in a song because the singer refused to sleep with him.

According to the singer, he merely wanted to know what it was like to work with a person with whom he was passionately attached.

He did, however, reveal that the singer turned him down, but a part of him still feels guilty about the condition he imposed on her.

In his words:

“There’s a part of me that wants to seek remorse for my condition for a requirement with talented Simi. I just wanted to have that experience of making music with a female act I was bedding. Of course I had to let go of the desperation. I wanted a collaboration that involved sex with my female collaborator.”

He went on to say that Adekunle Gold had contacted him following the incident. He did not, however, reveal what the singer told him.

Brymo defended his actions by claiming that he had no idea Simi was in a relationship with Adekunle at the time.

“Though AG reached out later, I like to think that he didn’t check in again, by will or fate. I wanted to get intimate to create intensity. I didn’t know they were together of course”, he wrote.