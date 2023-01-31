Video: How a personal issue affected me, broke me on my day of victory – Funke Akindele spills
- According to Funke Akindele, a personal issue affected her, broke her, and made her very sad but she summoned up the courage to continue shooting.
Actress, Funke Akindele has recounted the major challenge she encountered while on the set of Battle of Buka street.
Opening up in a video recording, the politician spilled that it was the last day of filming and was supposed to be a day of victory because the movie shoot was finally coming to end but it turned out to be the saddest day of her life.
“The major challenge while shooting Battle on Buka street was the famous market scene, a scene I filmed when I was very sad. It was one of my saddest days on earth, something very personal happened, I broke down heavily and I couldn’t film and I told myself Funke, challenges will come but don’t let them deter you, so I braced up, summoned up courage and filmed the scene, I had started well and needed to end it well too and it was the last day on set, whatever you do, challenges will come, always pray for strength to keep it on cos it won’t always be easy”