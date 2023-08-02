Video: “Housemates underestimate me, I’ll knack dem akpako” – Soma speaks on being ‘pardoned’ by colleagues

Somadina Anyama alias Soma, a BBNaija star, claims his colleagues underestimated him by protecting him from eviction during Monday night’s “Pardon Me Please.”

On Monday, eight housemates — Angel, Uriel, Adekunle, Kiddwaya, Cross, Princess, Alex, and Seyi – nominated Soma.

Soma stated during his journal session that the housemates just saved him out of sympathy because they didn’t view him as a threat to their winning aim.

He did, however, mention that he had a surprise in store for them.

He said…

“The housemates underestimate me. I like that they underestimate me. They feel they have read me. At a point in time, I will switch it up and knack dem akpako. The game is getting interesting now.”

“Fortunate son calling someone messy” – Phyna slams Kiddwaya for saying they don’t need a ‘razz’ winner this year

Phyna, the winner of BBNaija Season 7, has labeled wealthy heir Terseer Kiddwaya a ‘lucky son’ for referring to her as a “messy winner.”

During a talk with his fellow housemate, Neo, Kiddwaya said that this year’s version had to be different from the prior year.

He believes that this year’s champion should be more calm and collected.

Kidd stated that his point of view is supported by public impression he received on social media.

Phyna, who saw this as an attack on her personality, clapped back at Kiddwaya.

In a now-deleted tweet, she referred to Kiddwaya as a “fortunate son” and queried why stating “Who dey” is considered “razz.”

“Fortunate son calling someone messy… Gigolo saying ‘WHO DEY’ is razz… this classy thing nobody don still give me better definition… We Gada dey,” she tweeted.