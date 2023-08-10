ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Housemates should keep cooking as strategy, I will keep eating – Mercy Eke

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

mercy eke

Popular roommate Mercy Eke has adopted a joking attitude toward her fellow participants’ ongoing cooking battle.

The brand influencer was photographed eating while housemate CeeC displayed interest in the heated competition taking place in the kitchen.

CeeC wondered aloud whether culinary prowess had ever been the saving grace in the high-stakes game and wondered what the point of the kitchen competition was.

Mercy Eke reacted to CeeC’s question with a hint of amusement, keeping up her usual humor and laid-back demeanor.

She agreed with CeeC, admitting that she also found it difficult to understand the rivalry over food that had engulfed her colleagues.

Mercy jokingly disclosed her culinary goals, declaring that she will simply focus on enjoying the results of her housemates’ cooking skills after their dramatic kitchen face-offs.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “Make Venita remember sey I get wife for house, I’m not exactly her husband” – Seyi clears the air

37 mins ago

Video: “File a petition against BBNaija organizers” – Evicted housemate, Princess urges fans

37 mins ago

Some Men Are Already Licking Their Screen After Seeing Me – Bobrisky Says On Facebook.

43 mins ago

Odunlade Adekola Celebrates Veteran Actor, Ijaduade Waheed On His Birthday

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button