Video: Hotel workers scramble for money as Portable sprays bundles of cash and throws the rest into the swimming pool

Portable, a Nigerian singer, recently caused a sensation on the internet by generously spraying cash on receptionists at an undisclosed hotel.

Another video from the same location showed him throwing money into a pool, with an unidentified individual subsequently spotted gathering up the dispersed cash.

Similarly, Portable got notoriety online after paying for fellow Nigerians’ gas at an unidentified gas station.

Concerned people have gone to the comments section of these blogs to share their feelings about the singer’s activities.

See some reactions below:

@EL_ shawin: “Just for social media money way u support give u wife lol Igbo go dey push u. street no get memory oro boy.”

@terryg: “Your mate dey celebrate headies award you dey here celebration rubbish.”

@Tee Zars: “He always give out in a controversial way. u should learn how to give ppl money in polite way.”

@innocentobeta: “Hope your home dey good cause Al this one if home no dey good na wash oh.”

@Kaffy star girl: “his life sha if someone doesn’t give out Yoruba people we talk if he give out then we talk ooga oo that’s why people don’t want to help again.”

@Oris: “His a wise man.. he knws givers neva lacks.. he also knws his music is never topchat. so with this giving out lifestyle he keep moving. Brave guy.”

