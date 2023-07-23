Video: Hotel Staff Who Returned $70K Thanks Davido as He Reaches Out

Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, a Nigerian hotel worker, who went viral after returning the $70,000 she discovered, is shocked when Davido contacted her after offering to give her $10,000.

Some days back the hotel staff made headlines over an act that had left many speechless. She had returned the 70,000 dollars which was misplaced by a customer at Eko Hotel and Suites where she works

Many individuals applauded her for her integrity and admirable conduct, believing that some other people might have acted differently.

The singer started looking for her earlier today, Sunday, July 23, in an effort to give her a reward of $10,000 for her good deed.

The singer has finally located her and Mrs Ngozi is overwhelmed with excitement as she finally speaks with the Afrobeats singer.

While expressing her gratitude, she rained prayers on Davido, calling on God to always bless him and keep him far from his enemies.

