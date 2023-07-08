Video: “Hope she didn’t steal someone’s husband too”- Netizens lampoons Judy Austin’s mother on her birthday

Internet users have flooded Judy Austin‘s comment section with queries about her mother’s birthday.

Judy Austin had earlier written a kind note to her mother in honor of her birthday today.

She showered her with compliments and shared pictures of her and her mother, whom she gushed over as being stunning.

Judy referred to her mother as a mother’s mumu button, a prayer warrior, her best friend, a woman with a heart of gold, and the kindest person she had ever met.

She requested prayers for her cherished mother as a way of showing her love for her.

“Happy beautiful birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world!! My Mummy.

Mummy, you’re a DIAMOND!!!

My prayer WARRIOR!!

My No1 Mumu button lol.

My best friend!!!

A woman with a HEART OF GOLD.

The softest-hearted human out here!!

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH, MUMMY.

I pray for God’s grace and unmerited blessings on you nnem. Long life with good health, so we can continue to spoil you, my Queen!!

God loves you so much, mummy!!!

Guys say a prayer for my world!!”.

Netizens Reactions

Since her marriage to actor, Yul Edochie, Judy Austin has become one of the most hated women in Nollywood for wrecking her fellow woman’s home and causing her pain.

Many even blamed her for being the cause of Yul Edochie’s first son’s death.

Taking to her comment section, many queried if her mother is aware of her wrecking another woman’s home.

One Bless boss queen wrote, “Happy birthday but as a mother at dis age u should be able to tell ur doter d truth n nothing but d truth

One Suleiman wrote, “Na she raise u abi!!! Ok, no wonder. Hbd Sha Mama Judy. I raised a strong woman

One Arabic Numeral wrote, “So na this woman born olosho

One Experiencial Opera wrote, “So na dis woman born dis home breaker

One Bella Johnson wrote, “Happy birthday mama. Please advise your daughter to leave someone’s husband alone

One Jenny Okorotha wrote, “I hope she didn’t steal someone’s husband too???

One Sweetest Damsel wrote, “Does mummy know what u are doing?