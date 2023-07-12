Video: Hollywood actress, Gabrielle Union slams troll who criticized her for wearing skimpy bikinis at 50

Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union responded to a troll who called her out for wearing revealing swimwear at the age of 50 by joking that she’ll keep doing so until she’s “ass-up in the casket.”

Last week, Union, who frequently posts behind-the-scenes photos of her style and appearance on social media, spoke candidly about her love of posting pictures of herself wearing thong bikinis on Instagram on the “Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr” podcast.

“Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still in — like wearing swimsuits?’” the “Bring It On” alum remembered.

“I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just swimsuits. They are thongs,” the “Being Mary Jane” actress clarified.

“And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my ass literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket,” Union continued.

“I don’t know. That just might be for you, for that one commenter … This is for you bitch …It’s just gonna be like, me in a thong, like, ass-up in the casket,” the mom of one quipped.

The “10 Things I Hate About You” actress, who’s married to former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade, doesn’t shy away from sharing swimsuit snaps on social media, often with her family nearby or when she’s showing some PDA with her hubby.