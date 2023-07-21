Video: History Is Made as Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ Becomes Most Streamed African Song in US History

Rema achieves another great feat as his hit song become the most streamed African song in the history of United States of America

Rema, the gifted Afrobeats musician, accomplishes another remarkable milestone when his hit song ‘Calm Down’ surpasses CKay’s ‘Love Nwantiti’ to become the most streamed African song in the history of the United States of America.

The 23-year-old musician has been breaking records after records with the breakthrough track, and its popularity skyrocketed after he included American songstress Selena Gomez in the remix.

Calm Down is currently the most streamed African song in US history, according to Chart Data, a music statistics firm, on their official Twitter handle.

They reported that his song had surpassed CKay’s ‘Love Nwantiti,’ which had previously held the number one spot.

“@heisrema’s ‘Calm Down’ is now the #1 most streamed Afrobeats song in US history, surpassing @ckay_yo’s ‘love nwantiti’,” they wrote.

See post below;

It is noteworthy that both the original and remix of the song has broken records since amassing over half billions of streams on both YouTube and Spotify.