Video: “His Story Has Changed” For Standing In Front Of Peter Obi’s Moving Convoy, Cubana Chief Priest Vows To Make Teenager A Millionaire

Popular Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest, vows to change the life of the teenager who stood in front of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s moving convoy

Yusuf Alimi, who was the teenager spotted at the front peter Obi’s moving convoy, took many by surprise because of his action and undiluted love for the labour party candidate







Nigerian celebrity barman, Pascal Chibuike better known as Cubana Chief Priest has offered money to the young boy who stood in front of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s moving convoy.

The teenager, identified as Yusuf Alimi, surprised many at Peter Obi’s rally in Lagos, on Saturday, when he stood in front of his convoy.

When he was interviewed, Alimi disclosed that he stood in front of the convoy because of his love for Obi.

He added that if the presidential candidate wins the election, he would pray for him.

The teenager’s bravery has endeared him to many, as they praised him for being courageous.

Businessman, Ifeanyi Onukwibiri’s was the first to offer him money.

Taking to his social media page, he revealed that he wants to gift the young lad N100,000.

“This is the photo of the week. How can I get to this boy? I want to gift him 100k. It’s youth o’clock!!! I see Hope for common persons coming back again!”

Following suit, Cubana Chief Priest vowed to change the boy’s story.

The socialite promised to make Yusuf Alimi a millionaire as he considers him a national treasure.

“Me too I go like send am better thing. His life got to change.

Find him he must be made a millionaire. #LagosObidatti2023. History will never forget. Me & my guys dey find the boy dude na national treasury”.

This isn’t the first time; Cubana Chief Priest is offering assistance to Nigerian youth.