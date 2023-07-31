ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Hilda Baci opens up on attempting another world record, reveals plans to turn cook-a-thon into festival

Hilda Baci, a Nigerian chef and restaurateur, was recently questioned about the prospect of another Guinness World Record attempt.

Hilda was just verified by Guinness World Records (GWR) as the record holder for the longest individual cooking marathon.

She reached this incredible record by cooking nonstop for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Baci recently told TheCable Lifestyle that she has no plans to break another world record at the moment.

Her words:

“To the best of my knowledge right now, I do not intend to attempt another record. At least, it is not something I am thinking about.

It took a lot of thought and planning. It was a huge investment,”

Baci also elaborated on her vision of converting her cook-a-thon into a festival.

According to her, she wants the festival to be “something that happens in different countries”.

“So, in terms of now making it into something, I want to make the ‘cook-a-thon’ turn into more like a festival that happens in probably in different countries,” she said.

“That is something I am open to. I am now reaching out to these brands, and saying, ‘Oh, we have worked on this before’. Now, this is something that I am trying to do.”

The chef also revealed that a documentary is in the works so people can see her “beautiful story”.

“We are working on a documentary as well. Because I feel like it was important that people must see all this,” she said.

“I feel like it is important that people actually see the process because it is honestly a very beautiful story. I think more people deserve to see it holistically, not just little clips on social media.”

