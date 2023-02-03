Video: Hilarious moment Mercy Johnson reveals her husband’s warning to the kids as they choose their career [Video]
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
- Mercy Johnson Okojie has revealed her husband’s warning to the their children as they pick their future career.
- The actress’s four kids, Purity, Henry, Angel and Divine Mercy were all dressed in their various career outfits.
- From their costumes, Henry hopes to be an Astronaut, Purity has chosen to be a police, Angel hopes go become a doctor, while Divine Mercy chose to be a Nurse.
Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has left many in stitches after she put up a cute video of her children dressed in professional outfits, which indicated career paths they planned to pursue in the future.
A look at the outfit Mercy Johnson’s first daughter, Purity rocked showed she wants to be a police officer, and her 2nd daughter, Angel wanted to be a doctor.
The actress’ only son, Henry dressed up as an astronaut while her last daughter, Divine wants to be a nurse. The mother of four went on to add a funny caption that read:
“Everybody Don choose career path o, hubby say he no wan hear story 15yrs from now lol.”