ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Hilarious moment Mercy Johnson reveals her husband’s warning to the kids as they choose their career [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Mercy Johnson Okojie has revealed her husband’s warning to the their children as they pick their future career.
  • The actress’s four kids, Purity, Henry, Angel and Divine Mercy were all dressed in their various career outfits.
  • From their costumes, Henry hopes to be an Astronaut, Purity has chosen to be a police, Angel hopes go become a doctor, while Divine Mercy chose to be a Nurse.

Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has left many in stitches after she put up a cute video of her children dressed in professional outfits, which indicated career paths they planned to pursue in the future.

A look at the outfit Mercy Johnson’s first daughter, Purity rocked showed she wants to be a police officer, and her 2nd daughter, Angel wanted to be a doctor.

The actress’ only son, Henry dressed up as an astronaut while her last daughter, Divine wants to be a nurse. The mother of four went on to add a funny caption that read:

“Everybody Don choose career path o, hubby say he no wan hear story 15yrs from now lol.”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “We dey rush you”- Ayra Starr thanks fans as Rush hits 81m views on YouTube

1 hour ago

Video: Desola Afod reacts as husband, Kunle Afod calls for prayers on their marriage

2 hours ago

Video: “Speak for yourself, Which kin yeye blessing?” – Netizen slams Destiny Etiko over comment on Tiwa Savage’s throwback photos

2 hours ago

Video: “Nah your true age be that?” – Netizen quizzes Jemima Osunde after her PVC surfaced online, she reacts

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button