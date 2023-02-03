Video: Hilarious moment Mercy Johnson reveals her husband’s warning to the kids as they choose their career [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mercy Johnson Okojie has revealed her husband’s warning to the their children as they pick their future career.

The actress’s four kids, Purity, Henry, Angel and Divine Mercy were all dressed in their various career outfits.

From their costumes, Henry hopes to be an Astronaut, Purity has chosen to be a police, Angel hopes go become a doctor, while Divine Mercy chose to be a Nurse.

Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has left many in stitches after she put up a cute video of her children dressed in professional outfits, which indicated career paths they planned to pursue in the future.

A look at the outfit Mercy Johnson’s first daughter, Purity rocked showed she wants to be a police officer, and her 2nd daughter, Angel wanted to be a doctor.

The actress’ only son, Henry dressed up as an astronaut while her last daughter, Divine wants to be a nurse. The mother of four went on to add a funny caption that read: