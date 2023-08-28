Video: Hilarious moment Burna Boy asked his fans for money (Watch)

Burnaboy recently shaked things up by outright asking the crowd for money during a show.

The audience at his London show last night was taken aback when he bluntly told them that he needed money.

As some fans extended their phones to him, Burnaboy humorously rejected the gadgets, saying that he had no need for them. Instead, as he candidly stated, “I don’t want your phone. Ahh, who am I calling? I need money.”

“You don’t need no money, you’re rich,” an audience member gleefully cried back.

Burnaboy explained that his financial request stemmed from the fact that the fans had not yet paid for a specific performance he was about to put on

. He also teasingly added that, once he graced the stage, they were to consider themselves indebted to him.

The front-row attendees promptly stepped up to give him some cash. Burnaboy, accepted the money with genuine excitement, declaring, “Oh, I like this people.”

