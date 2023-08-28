ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Hilarious moment Burna Boy asked his fans for money (Watch)

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read

Burnaboy recently shaked things up  by outright asking the crowd for money during a show.

The audience at his London show last night was taken aback when he bluntly told them that he needed money.

As some fans extended their phones to him, Burnaboy humorously rejected the gadgets, saying that he had no need for them. Instead, as he candidly stated, “I don’t want your phone. Ahh, who am I calling? I need money.”

“You don’t need no money, you’re rich,” an audience member gleefully cried back.

Burnaboy explained that his financial request stemmed from the fact that the fans had not yet paid for a specific performance he was about to put on

The hilarious moment Burnaboy asked his fans for money (Video)

. He also teasingly added that, once he graced the stage, they were to consider themselves indebted to him.

The front-row attendees promptly stepped up to give him some cash. Burnaboy, accepted the money with genuine excitement, declaring, “Oh, I like this people.”

Watch video here!

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

“My Whole World Resolves Around Them” Nadia Buari Says As She Bonds With Her Beautiful Kids (Photos)

25 mins ago

Video: “This is not goodbye, it’s see you later”- Williams Uchemba pens touching tribute as he mourns his mum

2 hours ago

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Tolanibaj reveals why she’s attracted to Neo

2 hours ago

Video: “God punish all of una”- Man reacts tearfully to Frodd’s Eviction

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button