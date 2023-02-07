Video: Hilarious moment a ‘Corper’ pranked Portable and his staff at Singer’s restaurant in Sango Otta – [Watch]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A viral Instagram video posted by Tunde Ednut, shows when Zazuu Crooner queried Kopa Respect, for refusing to pay his bills after consuming food at his bar.

However, Portable was generous enough to let him go without paying for his food. The content creator ended up confessing that they had been pranked.

There was quite a drama in Controversial Singer’s popular restaurant at Sango Otta, Ogun State, after a young Corper, Kopa Respect, intentionally created a scene.

A viral Instagram video posted by Celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, shows when Zazuu Crooner queried Kopa Respect, for refusing to pay his bills after consuming food at his bar.

The Content creator told the music star that he ordered and consumed soft drink plus small pieces of meat but was given a bill different from what he consumed.

His persistent denial left other customers and Singer’s Staff stunned.

However, Portable was generous enough to let him go without paying for his food. The content creator ended up confessing that they had been pranked.

Everyone in the restaurant was left bemused and laughing out loud at the man’s successful prank.

Some of the reactions culled below;

gf_xxo

As portable ya werey for real life. Naso he get good spirit. Kudos to him for handling the situation well even tho it’s a prank ❤️🙌

queenofdsun

Portable is nice, he literally told d guy to go. God bless him

ehicenella

Potable is way calmer than I thought

jay_scotch_autos

You get mind go prank werey Portable 😂

kayceelawproperties

This one enter😂😂

lahyor_yinks

E say do you know me 😂 I’m portable Zazu, Federal government liability🤣🤣🤣

sagz_77

Werey with good heart 😇

ebuka_19

Don’t judge people by their look do you see how potable protected him …last last this heaven go surprise everyone

iamcredomusic

Portable say e be Federal government liability 😂😂😂