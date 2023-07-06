Video: “He’s Still a Man Ooo” Bedroom Video of James Brown and Destiny Etiko Gets Tongues Wagging

A recent video showcasing Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko and Crossdresser James Brown generated conflicting opinions online.

Destiny came to Instagram to share a video of herself and James Brown in bedroom, exchanging lighthearted compliments on one other’s attractiveness.

The two passionately touted themselves in the video, with Destiny praising James’ body and James expressing his adoration for her hair.

He even compared her to Michelle Obama, the country’s first African-American First Lady.

The video has sparked various reactions from Etiko’s fans and followers, with many offering humorous comments and opinions about James Brown being a man.

Miracle12156 wrote: “Aunty that’s James get prick oh”

Gossip celebritiy Nigeria wrote: “Hmm James na man oh. You are not safe with him on bed.”

Summy3056 commented: “No forget say na man him be, make he no go knack you unaware.”

Benoski1 wrote: “Go and ask Tonto Dikeh the was it took ended between her and bobrisky. In case you don’t know, can I prophesy”

Awoolatunde said: “Abeg no dey dress for this guy front oh.”