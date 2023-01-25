ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "He's not even handsome" – Carter Efe's girlfriend confirms as she shares singer's photos [Video]

The girlfriend of popular Nigerian comedian and singer, Emmanuella has confirmed that her lover is not an handsome man.

Carter Efe’s girfriend captioned the funny video, “He’s not even handsome”.

Internet users expressed their thoughts as they took to comment section.

Some reactions are shown below:

charitypius said, “Forget if na like this carter Dey now Elma no go even give am face 😂 e be like aboki 🫤🙄”.

Faith_cardibest said, “See beauty 🥺 efe u too beautiful abeg”.

Mk said, “Cater you sure say no be the same mama born you and tinibu so 😂”.

Tonia😍 said, “There’s no one that won’t find love ❤️take it or leave it na you no just like am forget money”.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

