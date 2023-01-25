Video: “He’s not even handsome” – Carter Efe’s girlfriend confirms as she shares singer’s photos [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no news that Emmanuella tattooed Carter Efe’s name on her back after her lover flaunted her on social media.*

In a recent development She posted the video on her TikTok as she shared some photos of the comedian, Carter Efe.

The girlfriend of popular Nigerian comedian and singer, Emmanuella has confirmed that her lover is not an handsome man.

Carter Efe’s girfriend captioned the funny video, “He’s not even handsome”.

Internet users expressed their thoughts as they took to comment section.

Some reactions are shown below:

charitypius said, “Forget if na like this carter Dey now Elma no go even give am face 😂 e be like aboki 🫤🙄”.

Faith_cardibest said, “See beauty 🥺 efe u too beautiful abeg”.

Mk said, “Cater you sure say no be the same mama born you and tinibu so 😂”.

Tonia😍 said, “There’s no one that won’t find love ❤️take it or leave it na you no just like am forget money”.