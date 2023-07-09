Video: “He’s Happily Married O” – Internet Users Issue Stern Warning to Judy Austin As She Expresses Admiration For Jay Jay Okocha

Judy Austin, Yul Edochie’s second wife, was captivated by Jay Jay Okocha’s exceptional football abilities.

The former prolific player was lauded by the actress as “the King of Football” and “the best to have ever played the game.”

Taking to her own Instagram profile, Yul Edochie’s second wife released a video highlight of Jay Jay Okocha’s amazing skills.

She went on to call him the “King of Football,” referring to the former Super Eagles midfielder as “the best to have ever played the game.”

Posting the video, she wrote:

“The best to have played the game!!!!!

That man is the King of football!!!!”

Watch the clip beneath:

As usual, Judy Austin’s comment section which doesn’t always look welcoming was flooded with remarks from netizens who reminded her that Jay Jay Okocha is married. A few others also read different meanings into the post.

One funnypresh wrote: "I am not after the caption, my own be say, he is happily married and he loves his family."

onuchukwu_emmanuella wrote: "He is a married man ooo."

onuchukwu_emmanuella wrote: “He is a married man ooo.”

thebold_diva wrote: “You are the best that played may and damaged her home? Judy get yourself a chill pill. You have gotten what you wanted, you said you are happy, so rest my dear. Enter house and rest.”

zara_savoia wrote: “I cover him with the blood of Jesus!!! He happily married man .. stay with your Yul.”

simplenonnyj.m wrote: “Shut up, when do you start watching football??? 🙄🙄🙄.”

real_uju1 wrote: “Husband thief or abi na thiefer. Make una help me for english. You think you are the one that played the game better. Why you no play the better in Obasi house. Onyeshi.”

austinwilliam1481 wrote: “You’re trying to say that Yul is the man, so he needs the Grace that May carries as the man? Jealousy will kill you both. Where there is a King there is also a Queen. When a prince is unmarried, he will never be cast as the king unless he is married. You, see? The woman makes him king.”

ellle_dapsy wrote: “Pls he is happily married ooooooooo.”