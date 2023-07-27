Video: “Help Me, I Have Not Had Intercourse in The Last 7 Years”– Iheme Nancy Cries Out

Iheme Nancy, a popular Nollywood actress, has turned to social media to claim that she has not had s+xual relations in the last seven years.

The actress revealed this on her official Instagram page in a post on her story. She bemoaned the absence of coitus, pleading for netizens to assist her.

Nancy Iheme stated that she no longer knows how to kiss due to a lack of intercourse.

The actress revealed this while posting a headshot in which she shined for the camera while wearing a brown wig hat.

In her words:

“I have not had s+x in the last 7 years help me oooo. How do I keep my mouth to kiss because I don’t understand how they keep mouth again… “

See the post below:

Nancy Iheme’s post has raised eyebrows of netizens as many have wondered whether she’s telling the truth or merely ranting on the social media space as the case may be.

Iheme Nancy is also social media and brand influencer. She has featured in movies like Drunk in Jealousy, Ladies of high class, Treasure and many more.

Iheme Nancy has worked with the likes of Nosa Rex, Ken Erics, Uju Okoli, Mary Igwe, Jerry Williams, Angela Okorie, Daniel Lloyd and many more.

She hails from the south-eastern part of Nigeria, Imo state and was born to the family of Mr. & Mrs. Iheme.

Notwithstanding, Nancy Iheme is not the first actress to make such a disclosure, a few days back, Lizzy Gold Onuwaje spoke on why she has been celibate for four years.

The movie star disclosed this via her official handle on the new social app, Threads.

The mother of two noted that she hasn’t slept with a man for four years as she’s keeping her body till, she gets married.

In her words:

“I have been celibate for four years …keeping my body till am married …”