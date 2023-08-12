ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Help me ask Chioma Akpotha what I did”- Deyemi Okanlawon begs

Deyemi Okanlawon, a Nollywood actor, has begged his fans for assistance to figure out why Chioma Akpotha named him among men to avoid.

The actor tweeted a clip from a movie scene in which Chioma Akpotha referenced his name as one to avoid among Yoruba guys.

Men with the names Femi, Aboderin, Niyi, Deyemi, and others should be avoided, according to her, since they are Yoruba demons.

Deyemi asked what he done to the never-aging starlet who name-dropped him on his Instagram page.

He remarked that he is certain his name is not in that writing, but Chioma added it.

“Someone should epp me ask @chiomapotha what I did to her bcos I sure say my name no dey that script!”.

