Video: Heart melting moment influencer Ashmusy surprises her mum with a brand-new Lexus SUV

A touching video of Instagram influencer Ashmusy gifting her mother a brand-new Lexus SUV has surfaced online, eliciting enormous emotions.

Ashmusy shared on her verified Instagram page the emotional moment she surprised her mum with a brand-new automobile worth N24 million.

The mother, who was not expecting it, was taken aback when she saw the automobile and was taken aback.

The distraught mother was then spotted weeping and rolling on the floor as she became a vehicle owner.

This comes only a few months after Ashmusy surprised her five-year-old employee Kosy with a new automobile for her efforts.

Captioning the video, Ashmusy wrote; “Bought my mom a car she’s been admiring lately. anything she likes, I buy for her 🥺❤️

She didn’t see it coming at all, THANKYOU God almighty for these continuous blessings.”

Watch the video below;

As expected, internet users have taken to the comment section of Ashmusy to celebrate her mother following the new development and many also voiced out the hope of doing the same for their parents.

