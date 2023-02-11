Video: Heart breaking moment and CCTV footage of how AKA was shot death

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A CCTV footage capturing moment South African rapper AKA was shot, has been shared online







AKA was killed along with his close friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban on Friday night. The pair are thought to have been on their way to a nightclub for a performance as part of the rapper’s birthday celebrations when they were shot.

The motive of the killing is being investigated. Watch the video capturing the shooting below..

South African Rapper AKA shot dead in front of a restaurant in Durban

Award winning South African rapper AKA, real name is Kiernan Forbes, has been shot dead in Durban, South Africa on Friday, February 10.

The rapper who was based in Johannesburg flew into Durban earlier today February 10th for his birthday party which was scheduled to hold at Yugo Nightclub which he had advertised on his social media pages and asked fans to show up.

Two hours before he was killed, AKA had gone to Fish Restaurant on Florida Road with some friends and his bodyguard and posted his location on his IG page. After the meal, he stepped outside the restaurant and that was when he was killed shortly after 10pm.

There are witnesses claiming someone walked up to him and shot him 6 times and there are other reports that claim it was a drive-by shooting. That two cars drove by the restaurant as AKA stood outside with friends and was shot dead. A friend standing with him was also killed while his bodyguard was injured in the shooting.

His friend and colleague, Da Les tweeted shortly after the news of the shooting broke.