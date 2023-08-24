Video: “He Was Ready to Sacrifice All for Me” Tonto Dikeh Recalls As She Searches For ‘Mentally Ill’ Singer Solidstar

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has recalled Solidstar’s favor for her as she reaches out to the embattled singer.

The mother of one recounted how the singer, who is currently battling mental health, was ready to sacrifice all for her to flourish in the music industry.

She remembered how he never charged her a thing or consented to a present or a hug.

She remembered how he never charged a penny from her, nor agreed to a gift or hug.

Tonto requested that his management or family should contact her so she could offer financial assistance to him.

“How can I get through to Solid Star’s management or family?

That’s my street blood mehnnnj, dude was ready to sacrifice it all for me to do well musically. Na me just no hear word!!!

Never charged a penny, never agreed a gift, not even a hug.

Such a selfless human,

I’m hurting that he has strong men and he has strong men and he is still outside.

Oooo wrong.

Pls, team point me to the right direction.

Thanks!!!”.

She added, “First I would like to say thank you to @officialsolidstar and his team back when I knew him.

I am forever grateful”.