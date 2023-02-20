Video: “He was a teenager then”- Reactions as Uche Ogbodo shares how she met her man, Bobby in 2011

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Uche Ogbodo disclosed that she met her husband, Bobby Maris, for the first time in 2011

Recounting interesting details about their meeting, she said this was way before she made the biggest mistake of her life in 2013

The actress, however, added that he came back into her life in 2018 and has helped heal all her scars







Popular actress, Uche Ogbodo has responded to a netizen who warned her about broke-shaming her husband, Bobby Maris peradventure things turn sour.

Evidently, amid Tonto Dikeh’s media bout with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, the controversial actress claimed to have paid for her wedding while going the extra mile to prove that her estranged hubby is broke and financially incapable.

Uche Ogbodo on her part recently took to social media to recount how she first met her husband in 2011 but left him to make the ‘biggest mistake of her life’ in 2013.

According to her, Bobby Maris came back in 2018 and here they are living as a happy couple.

She wrote:

“Our Story , Me and My Soulmate @bobbymaris , ….who would believe that I met my husband first in 2011 , way before I made the biggest mistake of my life that almost destroyed me in 2013 , he came back to me in 2018 and has Healed all my Scars since then ♥️♥️♥️.

You will know when it’s God . You will ! Never give up.”

In reaction, an IG user identified as @ekeochanoran wrote: “No be after now u tell u pay ur bride price 🏃🏼🏃🏼🏃🏼🏃🏼”

Replying, Uche Ogbodo asked the user if she looks childish.

“@ekeochanoran Do I by Any chance look Childish to you?” She wrote.

Some of the reactions2culled below: chioma81132021: “2011 which means he’s still a toddler then.”

ekeochanoran: “No be after now u tell u pay ur bride price.”

otum_nora: “Same thing as passing through now..this video is just so emotional and forgiving him now.”

theboss_joy: “He was a teenager then.”

dira___hub_: “So wait the man is not allowed to be tired I was waiting for when she would carry the man too nah.”