Video: “He wants to use your dad to sell Judy movie”- Netizens lampoon Yul Edochie for tackling his father, Pete Edochie

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and film producer, has come under criticism after publicly criticizing his father on social media.

Yul Edochie had just vented his rage at his father, Pete Edochie, following his shocking statement in which he distanced himself from Judy Austin.

Yul added on his Facebook page, where he has been active, that many people are unaware of the whole story.

He explained how it all started by showing a video of Judy Austin, who was pregnant at the time, meeting Pete Edochie.

“Many people don’t know the real story. The real story will come out soon. Chief Pete Edochie, Judy Austin, Yul Edochie.

This is how it all started”.

Netizens Reactions:

The video, which seems to be from a movie scene, has left many berating the actor.

One Minky Realty wrote, “He wants to ridicule his dad with a movie clip? Hope this guy is normal.

One Nefertiti wrote, “May we never give birth to children that will ridicule us on social media! What is this

One Okehh wrote, “Ridicule your father with a movie clip? Anuofia mmadu

One Ducaks event wrote, “Show me a shameless prodigal son

One Eagles Travels wrote, “You want to use your dad to sell Judy movie. What a shame”.