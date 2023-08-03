Video: “He talks in proverbs, hence why Yul didn’t learn anything”- Reactions as Pete Edochie speaks out on Yul Edochie’s marital crisis

Social media users are reacting to legendary actor Pete Edochie’s latest interview about his son Yul Edochie’s marital crisis.

GISTLOVER reported just moments ago that the veteran had finally broken his silence on Yul Edochie’s marital problems, which had been circulating on social media for some time.

In a recent chat with Chude Jideonwo, Pete Edochie while addressing the issue in Igbo parables said “Since Yul has decided to bring in a foreign and infested woman into the family, he has invited all the lows, backwardness, pain, insults and so on in this life

He who goes to the farm and gets ants-infested firewoods (amongst all the good firewoods in the farm) shouldn’t be surprised when Lizards start paying him a visit (like lizards disturbing nah).

Taking to the comment section, while many sympathized with the veteran, others lambasted him for always speaking in parables, hence, why his son turned out a different way.

One Esther Modella wrote, “I can’t believe this legend is the father of Yul

One Coold Jam Star wrote, “Baba too dey like to talk in proverbs that’s why Yul no learn anything from Baba cos he no understand from childhood

One Prince Duke wrote, “Legendary gives birth to mediocre

One Omalichawa wrote, “I still can’t believe that he is the father of Yul

One Chyomsss wrote, “Lion dey born goat. You tried your best friend, a fool will always be a fool

One Chioma wrote, “All I see here is the pain of a father to his son’s travails. Why should he allow his parents go through this pain? Sorry sir

One Real Marachi wrote, “Let him forget adage and call a spade a spade. Yul and Judy act like Pete is solidly behind them.