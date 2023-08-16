Video: “He randomly sends me money without saying a word”- Influencer Pamilerin wakes up to huge alert from Adekunle Gold

Popular influencer Pamilerin discloses that his musician friend Adekunle Gold sends him money at random as he displays an alert he received from the musician.

The socialite who is close friends with Adekunle Gold stated that the musician regularly sends him money without asking and won’t even speak to him about it.

He claimed that when he awoke this morning, he discovered that he had sent him money once more. It was 250,000 naira this time.

Pamilerin shared the alert’s screenshot and wrote:

“He will wake up and send me money unprovoked without saying a word 😂”

In another post, he wrote …

“How do I explain that Tio Tequila is Almoruf.

That Daddy Deja is Almoruf.

E no dey give”

How do I explain that Tio Tequila is Almoruf. That Daddy Deja is Almoruf.

E no dey give — Pamilerin Adegoke (@UnclePamilerin) August 16, 2023

This isn’t surprising as a few weeks back, Adekunle Gold had left many singing his praises with his sweet gesture to a hair vendor.

The hair vendor woke up to the sad news that her shop was burgled and her goods were stolen, and Adekunle Gold who was touched by it, decided to help her.

The hair vendor, took to her Instagram page to make his sweet gesture known as she tearfully expressed gratitude to the singer.