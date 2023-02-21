Video: He needs to see a psychiatrist ASAP!- Reactions as Speed Darlington slams Tems and Teni for Imitating Tiwa Savage

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

His comments on Teni and Tems will be an attempt to make funny remarks as usual, which made him popular on social media in the first place.







Speed Darlington a controversial US-based rapper who is always in the news for sharing his two cents on a variety of issues has knocked Tems and Teni for their lack of creativity.

Without attempting to sound jealous, he asked the host to note a pattern in the names while he also mentioned that Teni and Tems’ choice of stage name is an imitation of Tiwa’s name which insinuates their inability to taking risks.

“Bro do you notice a pattern in their names? they are afraid to take risk…the creativity i no see am“, he said

However, netizens have reacted to his statements.

