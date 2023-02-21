ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: He needs to see a psychiatrist ASAP!- Reactions as Speed Darlington slams Tems and Teni for Imitating Tiwa Savage

1 minute read

  • In a recent interview, Speed noted that there was a pattern to Tems, Teni and Tiwa Savages’ names, hence the first alphabet in the names.
  • His comments on Teni and Tems will be an attempt to make funny remarks as usual, which made him popular on social media in the first place.
Speed Darlington a controversial US-based rapper who is always in the news for sharing his two cents on a variety of issues has knocked Tems and Teni for their lack of creativity.

In a recent interview, Speed noted that there was a pattern to Tems, Teni and Tiwa Savages’ names, hence the first alphabet in the names.

Without attempting to sound jealous, he asked the host to note a pattern in the names while he also mentioned that Teni and Tems’ choice of stage name is an imitation of Tiwa’s name which insinuates their inability to taking risks.

“Bro do you notice a pattern in their names? they are afraid to take risk…the creativity i no see am“, he said

His comments on Teni and Tems will be an attempt to make funny remarks as usual, which made him popular on social media in the first place.

However, netizens have reacted to his statements.

See some of the comments below:







