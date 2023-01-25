Video: He looks pale- Alex Ekubo’s appearance at Ini Edo’s party sparks reactions

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a video shared by Ini Edo, Alex Ekubo was seen amongst the guests at the occasion and he looked uncomfortable each time the camera focused on him.

Many were quick to notice how pale he looked and reserved he looked which is quite unlike him.

Alex Ekubo has now made an appearance at Ini Edo’s party which was held last night in Lagos, after weeks of keeping a low profile and staying off social scenes following the messy controversial drama he had with his ex, Fancy Acholonu.

Also, some fans were quick to notice how pale he looked and reserved he looked which is quite unlike him.

“That woman wahala worry Alex ooh, he’s lost weight and looks pale” one Gladys wrote

“Alex has finally come out of his shell after avoiding attention since fancy showed him pepper, we thank God” one Maupe wrote.*

GISTOVER recalls that Fancy Acholonu, an American model and ex fiance of Alex Ekubo, issued a public apology to the actor earlier this year after she embarrassed him last year by calling off their wedding on social media and asking him to “live his truth” which had many insinuating that he is gay.

Interestingly, days after she made the public apology, she reiterated and claimed that Alex Ekubo forced her to put the apology post to save his face. She was upset that he didn’t live up to his end of the bargain after tendering the apology.