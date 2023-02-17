Video: “He looks like Don Jazzy”- Nigerians react as Rihanna reveals her baby’s face

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.







The internet has been agog since American singer, Rihanna, unveiled her son’s face to the public.

Kemi Filani reported the highly sought after singer shared photos of her first child with a colleague, Asap, on Instagram, after featuring with British Vogue.

The proud mother shared photos of her son with an endearing caption that got many talking on her timeline.

She wrote: my son so fine! Idc idc idc! How cr$$zy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue

Reactions as Rihanna unveils baby’s face

Many on Instagram reacted to the photos with lovely comments on how beautiful and cute he is.

However, Nigerians reacted differently to the post.

Some claimed the singer’s child looks like a Nigerian, while actress Bose Alaoo claimed the baby resembles Rihanna’s longtime crush, Don Jazzy.

Bose Alao wrote: He looks like @donjazzy 😂😂

One Centreline claimed: No DNA needed. Same forehead. He’s so cute

“He’s so cute 😍😍😍😍 Looks like a Nigerian baby”, Queenjay wrote.