ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “He looks like Don Jazzy”- Nigerians react as Rihanna reveals her baby’s face

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.



The internet has been agog since American singer, Rihanna, unveiled her son’s face to the public.

Kemi Filani reported the highly sought after singer shared photos of her first child with a colleague, Asap, on Instagram, after featuring with British Vogue.

The proud mother shared photos of her son with an endearing caption that got many talking on her timeline.

She wrote: my son so fine! Idc idc idc!

How cr$$zy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue

Reactions as Rihanna unveils baby’s face

Many on Instagram reacted to the photos with lovely comments on how beautiful and cute he is.

However, Nigerians reacted differently to the post.

Some claimed the singer’s child looks like a Nigerian, while actress Bose Alaoo claimed the baby resembles Rihanna’s longtime crush, Don Jazzy.

Bose Alao wrote: He looks like @donjazzy 😂😂

One Centreline claimed: No DNA needed. Same forehead. He’s so cute

“He’s so cute 😍😍😍😍 Looks like a Nigerian baby”, Queenjay wrote.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Omah Lay sends Tiwa Savage bouquet of roses, days after declaring love for her [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: Podcast Saga: “You no get sense and you still go carry mic” – Peruzzi shades Caramel Plugg

1 hour ago

Video: Actress Debbie Shokoya finally breaks silence on her countenance in proposal video

2 hours ago

Video: See cash wey we dey find – Backlashes trail video of Regina Daniels and sons putting wraps of money in piggy bank

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button