Video: “He Looks Like an Arthropod” — Frank Edoho Drags Twitter Influencer, Daniel Regha

Frank Idoho, a popular TV personality and filmmaker, has attacked social media influencer Daniel Regha for disrespecting him on social media.

In an interview with Tejubabyfaceoyelakin, Idoho described an interaction he had with the prominent Twitter influencer, Daniel, in which he was blocked on Twitter after throwing shade at him.

The ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ host described Daniel as an arthropod-like influencer who makes the most noise on Twitter.

His contempt for Daniel is coming after he allegedly “tried” him on Twitter. Stating clearly that in real life, it would be impossible for Daniel Regha to take jabs at him.

The 51-year-old host also admitted to being a different person in person than on social media.

In real life, he revealed that he is normally full of charm and positive energy, however, on Twitter, he’s always ready to give back some gbas gbos.

“I am excited about this because it’s only on social media.

But in real life, I am charming, didactic, calm, down to earth, down to heel. But when you try me on social media…”.

Watch the video below:

