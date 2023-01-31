Video: “He is not here to play” – Tunde Ednut, others react to Asake’s new track, Yoga – [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rave of the moment, Ahmed Olalade Asake, simply known as Asake took fans by storm by releasing a new track, Yoga on Monday, 30th January 2023.

The YBNL signee however stirred a lot of commendations from social media users over the uniqueness of the jam.

It is now clear that Asake’s visit to Senegal a few weeks back was courtesy of the new track as clips from the moments were incorporated into the video. Asake had joined the locals to beat drums and even went fishing with them.

Commenting on the video of the new music, Tunde Ednut shared a snippet alongside an applauding caption.

“Forget, Asake is not here to play!!! YOGA 🧘‍♂️ “, the blogger wrote

Other netizens also took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the new song. A lot of positive remarks were sighted though.