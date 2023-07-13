Video: “He is a legend”-Junior Pope prostrates as he meets Kanayo Kanayo

Junior Pope Odonwodo, a Nollywood actor, humbled himself as he met veteran actor Kanayo Kanayo.

The father of three didn’t mind his celebrity status as he paid his respects to the veteran, whom he considers a legend.

Junior Pope captured the moment he ran up to the actor and prostrated in front of him in a video posted on his Instagram page.

The video was accompanied by a message describing how legends are created from iron and sweat, mind and muscle, blood and vision, and triumph.

There is a legend behind every legacy and a blueprint behind every legend, he said, describing legends as champions who develop, triumph, and rule.

Hailing Kanayo Kanayo, Junior Pope crowned him a Legend.

“Legends are made from iron & sweat, mind, and muscle, blood and vision and victory. Legends are champions, they grow, they win, they conquer. There’s a legend behind every legacy, there’s a blueprint behind every legend. @kanayo.kanayo IS A LEGEND… Say no more”.