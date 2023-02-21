Video: “He dropped out of school to push truck and do offlaoding jobs” Cubana Chief Priest to sponsor Yusuf Alimi through Tertiary Institution

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sharing a photo of him and the teenager, Cubana vowed that the life of Yusuf will never remain the same again. The teenager has received so much from supporters of Peter Obi that will take him and his family out of the trenches.

He revealed that Yussuf Alimi dropped out of school in JSS 2 to push truck and do offloading jobs. Luck as smiled on him, as Cubana Chief Priest is set to sponsor him till the end of his Tertiary institution.

Hailing Peter Obi’s supporters, Cubana praised them for transforming the life of Yusuf Alimi.

“Yusuf’s life will never be the same again, he has received so much that will take his family & him out of the trenches. Dude dropped out of school in JSS 2 to push truck & do offloading jobs so I’m sending him back to school where he belongs till the end of his Tertiary Institution. Obidients, you guys are champions, you guys made me a nobody somebody, you guys made the poor rich. You guys are really the change we are talking about. On election day let’s go out to vote and also protect our votes so we can perfect all that we started. Thanks to everyone who sent Yusuf money. Money will never lack from wherever it came from. That poor Obidient Yusuf is now in a better place not just him but his entire family. God bless us all. God bless The Federal Republic of Nigeria. Don’t forget Peter Obi is Coming!!!”.







“His Story Has Changed” For Standing In Front Of Peter Obi’s Moving Convoy, Cubana Chief Priest Vows To Make Teenager A Millionaire

Nigerian celebrity barman, Pascal Chibuike better known as Cubana Chief Priest has offered money to the young boy who stood in front of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s moving convoy.

The teenager, identified as Yusuf Alimi, surprised many at Peter Obi’s rally in Lagos, on Saturday, when he stood in front of his convoy.

When he was interviewed, Alimi disclosed that he stood in front of the convoy because of his love for Obi.

He added that if the presidential candidate wins the election, he would pray for him.

The teenager’s bravery has endeared him to many, as they praised him for being courageous.

Businessman, Ifeanyi Onukwibiri’s was the first to offer him money.

Taking to his social media page, he revealed that he wants to gift the young lad N100,000.

“This is the photo of the week. How can I get to this boy? I want to gift him 100k. It’s youth o’clock!!! I see Hope for common persons coming back again!”

Following suit, Cubana Chief Priest vowed to change the boy’s story.

The socialite promised to make Yusuf Alimi a millionaire as he considers him a national treasure.

“Me too I go like send am better thing. His life got to change.

Find him he must be made a millionaire. #LagosObidatti2023. History will never forget. Me & my guys dey find the boy dude na national treasury”.

This isn’t the first time; Cubana Chief Priest is offering assistance to Nigerian youth.