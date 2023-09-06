Video: “He don get money pass Badoo ni?” Netizens react as Asake shows off new G-Wagon

Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, an award-winning Nigerian artist, has made a huge investment in his profession by purchasing a 2023 G-Wagon.

The costly SUV, which can cost up to $179,000, is a reflection of Asake’s expanding prominence in the music industry.

The purchase comes only weeks after Asake won two awards at Nigeria’s biggest music awards ceremony, the 16th annual Headies.

He won Album of the Year and Next Rated Artist, beating out some of Nigerian music’s top names, including Burna Boy, Omah Lay, and Davido.

Asake’s success extends beyond the charts. He has also had commercial success, selling out London’s 20,000-seat O2 Arena in April 2023.

This accomplishment made him one of the few Nigerian acts to sell out the venue.

Asake’s purchase of the G-Wagon demonstrates his increasing riches and stature in Nigeria’s entertainment sector. It also reflects the increasing wealth of African artists.

As African musicians achieve greater fame, they may afford to purchase the finer things in life, such as expensive cars.

The G-Wagon is a favorite vehicle among Nigerian celebrities, and Asake is the latest to add one to his collection.