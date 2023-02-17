Video: “He did everything that I really liked” – Bella details how Sheggz took her on a memorable valentine’s day date [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reality star, Bella shares details on how her valentine’s day date went with her love interest, Sheggz in London, UK.

It would be recalled that the former BBNaija ‘Level Up’ housemates had flown out of the country to London, UK to spend Valentine’s Day together.

In an online chat with her fans, Bella detailed how their date had gone down.

She revealed that Sheggz had taken her to all her dream locations and had paid attention to every bit of information about what she considered to be her perfect Valentine’s date.

The brand Influencer added that she was enjoying the moment, and she didn’t have to capture the whole outing as she was focused on savoring every bit of the experience.

See some reactions culled from netizens below:

this_tholu

Why does she always feel the need to shalaye

dygeasy

Why is she explaining? Abi na normal thing for Ikoyi kingdom?

nseobong_mbobo

Why do we need to know?

agyeiwaa_adusei

She’s beautiful 😍

the.ope

Who asked Bella all these questions Abeg????😂😂😂😂😂

nikky_spexial

You don’t have any need to film the moment abi

But you have the need to shalaye the moment

Ok o….. wat do I even know 😂😂

tolu.og

Wahalurrrrddd

darmhy_moore

As long as you’re happy chummy😂😂are you happy????