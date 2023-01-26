ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “He always has lots of mind blowing doings up his sleeve”- Regina Daniels in disbelief as hubby credits her account with $100,000

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • We don’t need any soothsayer to tell us that actress, Regina Daniels is living the baby girl lifestyle.
  • Taking to Instagram to share a screenshot of the credit alert, Regina gushed over how her husband keeps spoiling her.
Ned Nwoko Blames Southern Men For Contributing To Prostitution In Society By Shunning Polygamy

The wife of Ned Nwoko has once again given her haters more reason to choke on her as she showed off her husband’s newest gesture.

The billionaire businessman had credited his wife with $100,000.

Taking to Instagram to share a screenshot of the credit alert, Regina gushed over how her husband keeps spoiling her.

The mother of two revealed that she couldn’t believe that a credit alert of 100,000 usd was sitting pretty in her account since Wednesday afternoon. Regina, who was just discovering the alert, noted how her husband always has lots of mind blowing doings up his sleeve.

Expressing gratitude, sue wrote,

“Okay!!! I can’t believe an alert of 100,000 usd was sitting pretty in my account since yesterday afternoon. And I’m just discovering. This husband has lots of kind blowing doings up his sleeve mehhhhnnn. Thank you baby”.

Regina Daniels shows off the bundles of cash she received from her husband while on movie set

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has shared her excitement after her husband, Ned Nwoko, surprised her with bundles of new naira notes.

The mother of two was on a movie set when her billionaire husband sent his account to gift her cash at the movie location.

Flaunting the wads of new N200 notes on Instagram, Regina Daniels expressed her excitement over the surprise gift.

In her words:

“SO I’M FILMING ON SET AND HUBBY SENT THE ACCOUNTANT TO BRING CASH TO MY LOCATION. ALTHOUGH THE BANK BROUGHT IT IN N200 NOTES BUT YEAH YEAH, IT’S FINE. I LOVE IT. THANK YOU.”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: My response to those who describe Shanty Town as ‘all nonsense, no lesson’ – Ini Edo

1 hour ago

Video: Chioma Chukwuka stirs hilarious reactions as she jumps on ‘Balablu’ challenge with little boy – [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: “Nancy showing unnecessary body is confusing” – Popular actor slams Nancy Isime, Peter Okoye

1 hour ago

Video: “Papaya Ex dey always lie” — Nedu says, faces backlash for turning podcast to gossip avenue [Video]

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button