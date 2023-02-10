Video: Having s3x four times a week is too small -Actor Deyemi Okanlawon [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to him, sex should be everyday, both morning, afternoon and night.

To further prove his point, he likened it to food, which is a three square meal.







Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon has given an hint on his sexual activities with his wife, Damilola Okanlawon.

The actor, who recently celebrated 10years anniversary revealed in a podcast with Toke Makinwa, that four times a week isn’t enough for couples to have sexual intercourse.

According to him, sex should be everyday, both morning, afternoon and night. To further prove his point, he likened it to food, which is a three square meal.

Deyemi added that there shouldn’t be time table when it comes to sex as there are weeks one can have it all day.

Just hours ago, Deyemi Okanlawon had revealed the important question he and his wife asked each other before getting married.

The couple, who have been married for over a decade, made this known while participating in Airtel’s Love Notes challenge in celebration of valentine.

Deyemi revealed that they asked themselves why they love each other. Fast forward to now, their various reasons sounds like a fairytale when he looks back at it.

To mark the Airtel’s Valentine challenge, Deyemi and Damilola re-asked each other the same questions and Damilola highlighted the unique qualities she loves about her man.