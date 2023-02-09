Video: ‘Having only girls and searching for a boy child can cause a woman severe mental illness’ – Austin Faani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The movie producer who is married to popular Nollywood actress Cha Cha Eke has called on Nigeria Ministry of women affairs, to find ways to sensitize women to stop getting depressed if they can’t get a male child.

According to Austin Faani, searching for a male child can cause a woman severe mental illness in Nigeria, thus there’s need to serious sensitisation.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 8, he wrote:

“Having only female children & searching for a male child can cause a woman severe mental illness in Nigeria. Nigeria Ministry of women affairs should find ways to sensitize these women. An information relief of sort, therapy maybe for both the man and the woman. Shalom.”

One of his fans, however, pleaded with him to also consider a childless woman and advise her accordingly.

In response, the Filmmaker continued,