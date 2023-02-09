Video: ‘Having only girls and searching for a boy child can cause a woman severe mental illness’ – Austin Faani
- Austin who is married to popular Nollywood actress Cha Cha Eke has called on Nigeria Ministry of women affairs, to find ways to sensitize women to stop getting depressed if they can’t get a male child.
- In reaction one of his fans, however, pleaded with him to also consider a childless woman and advise her accordingly.
Nollywood actor and Filmmaker, Austin Faani has been quite expressive for a while.
According to Austin Faani, searching for a male child can cause a woman severe mental illness in Nigeria, thus there’s need to serious sensitisation.
Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 8, he wrote:
“Having only female children & searching for a male child can cause a woman severe mental illness in Nigeria. Nigeria Ministry of women affairs should find ways to sensitize these women.
An information relief of sort, therapy maybe for both the man and the woman.
Shalom.”
One of his fans, however, pleaded with him to also consider a childless woman and advise her accordingly.
In response, the Filmmaker continued,
“Everyone suffers one thing or another, some are broke, some are sick, some are childless etc. I shared an assertion on women with only female children in Nigeria. These women need to be re-educated that a male or female child is an equal blessing from God for a definite purpose and not the purpose of their(ignorant women) emotional attachment to the gender. I have a private ideology about female children that I can share with you.
Which is; “Female children have more emotional transaction with their parents than the male children and when you grow old, what you need most is emotional transaction not financial transaction. You can take care of yourself at old age if you make the right decision in your youth. Nigerian women need to be taught a lot just as they are taught to always pray. “