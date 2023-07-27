ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Have you ever seen him comment here?” – Frodd’s IG handler faces backlash over remark on Yul Edochie’s post

  • Frodd is currently in the BBNaija All Stars house, and his social media pages are being managed by an unknown person.
  • However, the page’s handler sparked backlash after commenting on Yul Edochie’s recent post.

The manager of BBNaija housemate Frodd has come under fire for a comment he made on a recent post by Nollywood actor Yul Edochie.

Frodd, who is competing for the N120M as usual, has a handler who is currently managing his Instagram page.

Using Frodd’s page, the handler commented on Yul’s post, causing outrage among cybernauts.

Yul Edochie had shared a clip from a film in which he starred. Yul Edochie played a character in the scene who was eager to make money regardless of the circumstances.

Posting the epic video, Yul wrote:

“One performance I love so much.
❤️❤️❤️
When I say I’m the greatest, it’s no joke.
I am the greatest.
Sealed.
The intensity I bring to my craft cannot be matched by anyone.”

Watch the video below:

Reacting to the clip, Frodd wrote:

“This trended back to back 🔥”

Netizens Reaction..

The comment however triggered massive criticism from IG users who weren’t pleased with the fact that Frodd’s handler was dropping a remark on Yul’s post.

One @jane4angel wrote: “@callme_frodd Have you ever seen Frodd comment here? If you looking for support for Frodd, is it @yuledochie support you [email protected]__ call this mumu handler to order before he/she spoil Frodd chance of going far in the game.”

realangelp wrote: “@callme_frodd handler face your front before you will spoil things for frodd pls👏. You have only one job and that is BBN.”

jenidope wrote: “@callme_frodd aren’t u supposed to be inside the house 😢 this your handler na wa o😂.”

hybridmiles_automotives wrote: “@callme_frodd dear handler, don’t get into a mix of controversy. Pick posts to comment smartly.”

judy_austin_obasi_wife wrote: “@callme_frodd evil handler what are you doing here ?? You want people to start dragging innocent Frodd.”

