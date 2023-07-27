Video: “Have you ever seen him comment here?” – Frodd’s IG handler faces backlash over remark on Yul Edochie’s post

Frodd is currently in the BBNaija All Stars house, and his social media pages are being managed by an unknown person.

However, the page’s handler sparked backlash after commenting on Yul Edochie’s recent post.

The manager of BBNaija housemate Frodd has come under fire for a comment he made on a recent post by Nollywood actor Yul Edochie.

Frodd, who is competing for the N120M as usual, has a handler who is currently managing his Instagram page.

Using Frodd’s page, the handler commented on Yul’s post, causing outrage among cybernauts.

Yul Edochie had shared a clip from a film in which he starred. Yul Edochie played a character in the scene who was eager to make money regardless of the circumstances.

Posting the epic video, Yul wrote:

“One performance I love so much.

❤️❤️❤️

When I say I’m the greatest, it’s no joke.

I am the greatest.

Sealed.

The intensity I bring to my craft cannot be matched by anyone.”

Watch the video below:

Reacting to the clip, Frodd wrote:

“This trended back to back 🔥”

Netizens Reaction..

The comment however triggered massive criticism from IG users who weren’t pleased with the fact that Frodd’s handler was dropping a remark on Yul’s post.

One @jane4angel wrote: “@callme_frodd Have you ever seen Frodd comment here? If you looking for support for Frodd, is it @yuledochie support you [email protected]__ call this mumu handler to order before he/she spoil Frodd chance of going far in the game.”

realangelp wrote: “@callme_frodd handler face your front before you will spoil things for frodd pls👏. You have only one job and that is BBN.”

jenidope wrote: “@callme_frodd aren’t u supposed to be inside the house 😢 this your handler na wa o😂.”

hybridmiles_automotives wrote: “@callme_frodd dear handler, don’t get into a mix of controversy. Pick posts to comment smartly.”

judy_austin_obasi_wife wrote: “@callme_frodd evil handler what are you doing here ?? You want people to start dragging innocent Frodd.”