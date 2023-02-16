Video: Have closed all doors on expired blessings- Opeyemi Falegan shades ex, Nkechi Blessing as he unveils new lover [video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Opeyemi Falegan has thrown a subtle shade at his ex, Nkechi Blessing Sunday as he unveils his new woman.

Taking to his Instagram page, Falegan who has been hunting for the right woman to replace Nkechi Blessing revealed how he spent valentines day with the new love of his life. He shared a video of their outing, however, decided to keep the face of his new lover private until things become solid between them.

He further noted that this is not a regular social media date and he won’t give room for anyone to count the number of relationships he has had.

He wrote: “We will keep it private until its permanent, no face no case. Nobody would count the number of my relationships for me on social media. Won’t be a serial date on social media I can assure you that. I am a lover boy and also in healthy relationship/attachment. Have closed all doors on expired blessings”.

Amid the fanfare of the Valentine’s Day celebration, Falegan equally took to his official Instagram page with a video letting people know that he spent the day with someone special.

“Sometimes I like my girls in 2ssssss, lol God no go ask my SINS from you thou,” the philanthropist captioned his video post.

The video captured Falegan enjoying a swim alongside an unidentified curvy lady who was also inside the pool with him.

A portion of the video captured Falegan getting extra playful with the lady as he lifted her and she wrapped her arms around him.

The lady wiggled her massive behind in a different part of the video with Falegan in the background.