Video: “Happy Valentine Aboki” -Rotimi Salami pens love note to wife

Getting into the Valentine spirit, Nollywood actor, Rotimi Salami has penned a sweet note to his ‘Valentine Aboki’, his wife.

Taking to his Instagram page to share before and after photo with his woman, the Yoruba sent love to his wife.

Describing her as his Valentine Aboki, Salami noted how his wife has always held him close and for them, everyday is valentine.

“2013 or 2023 (What’s the different).

You have always held me close.

That’s why everyday is Val here.

Oh Yeah! God made it so.

Happy Valentine ABOKI”.



