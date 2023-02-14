Video: “Happy Valentine Aboki” -Rotimi Salami pens love note to wife

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Getting into the Valentine spirit, Nollywood actor, Rotimi Salami has penned a sweet note to his ‘Valentine Aboki’, his wife.

Describing her as his Valentine Aboki, Salami noted how his wife has always held him close and for them, everyday is valentine.