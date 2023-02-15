Video: Happy side chick day – Wizkid ignores Valentines day as he celebrates February 15th

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Taking to the insta-stories, Wizkid affirmed that Today, February 15th is also side chick day.

Confirming what Wizkid said, Urban dictionary describes February 15th as the day men take there side piece(the other girl he is dating on the side) out as if it were Valentines day.







Award-Winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun professionally known as Wizkid has joined the league of people who believes that February 15th is a Happy side chick day.

Yesterday, February 14th 2023 was Valentines day as lovers express their affection with greetings and gifts.

Also most celebrities took to the photo and video sharing app, Instagram with stunning photos as they celebrate the lovers day and by extension many single expressed their pains for being for not being in any relationship.

Taking to the insta-stories section of his verified Instagram page, Wizkid, a father of four with 3 different babymama affirmed that Today, February 15th is also side chick day.

Confirming what Wizkid said, Urban dictionary describes February 15th as the day men take there side piece(the other girl he is dating on the side) out as if it were Valentines day.

The joke is, if he says to you “I don’t wanna fight the crowds on Valentine’s Day, let’s go out on the 15th”, then you the side chick.