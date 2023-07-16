ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Happy Birthday Ayo, I Love You” – Jada P Celebrates Wizkid with A Sweet Note as He Clocks 33

Jada Pollock, better known as Jada P, has turned to social media to wish her lover Wizkid a happy birthday on July 16th, 2023.

It should be noted that Wizkidat33, is one of today’s trending topics on social media.

Jada P took to the insta-stories area of her Instagram profile to celebrate Wizkid’s 33rd birthday with a nice letter, similar to how fans have been coming out to celebrate Wizkid’s 33rd birthday.

Jada P, who has two children with Wizkid and also works as his manager, professes her love for him and asks God to continue to bless him.

In her birthday post to Wizkid, Jada P shared a loved-up photo with the singer and accompanied it with the caption; “Happy birthday Ayo, May God continue to bless you! love you.”

