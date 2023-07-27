ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Happy And Grateful Simi Goes Down on Her Knees as Adekunle Gold Gifts Her Mercedes Benz

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 13 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read

Adekunle Gold, a talented musician and songwriter, stuns his wife Simi Kosoko by surprising her with a new Mercedes Benz as a gift.

The musician made the announcement on his Instagram page, with a brief video displaying his wife’s overjoyed expression.

Simi, who was absolutely taken aback, paused in awe before kneeling to thank her husband for the show of appreciation.

Taking to Instagram to share the video, AG Baby, as he is affectionately known by many, pondered on how he bought himself a house, cared for his mother, and purchased a Mercedes Banz for his wife.

“I buy german for my baby

Mo toju mommy

Mo tun ra’le

God wey do am for me

Go do am for you!,” he wrote.

Watch the video below …

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 13 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Skitmaker Cute Abiola Reacts as Police Threatened to Arrest Him After Wearing Uniform in His Viral Skits

1 hour ago

Video: Instagram Suspends Davido’s Alleged Pregnant Side Chick, Anita Brown’s Account, Hours After Losing Twitter Account

2 hours ago

BBnaija Star, Nengi Hampson Stuns In New Gorgeous Photos

2 hours ago

“With my money, I can get any woman I want” – Whitemoney brags

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button