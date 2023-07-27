Video: Happy And Grateful Simi Goes Down on Her Knees as Adekunle Gold Gifts Her Mercedes Benz

Adekunle Gold, a talented musician and songwriter, stuns his wife Simi Kosoko by surprising her with a new Mercedes Benz as a gift.

The musician made the announcement on his Instagram page, with a brief video displaying his wife’s overjoyed expression.

Simi, who was absolutely taken aback, paused in awe before kneeling to thank her husband for the show of appreciation.

Taking to Instagram to share the video, AG Baby, as he is affectionately known by many, pondered on how he bought himself a house, cared for his mother, and purchased a Mercedes Banz for his wife.

“I buy german for my baby

Mo toju mommy

Mo tun ra’le

God wey do am for me

Go do am for you!,” he wrote.

