Video: Happie Boys shutdown event in Cyprus with their hilarious dance moves [Watch]

Happie Boys, the once-viral security guards who now entertain guests at events, were recently spotted in Cyprus.

Happie Boys made headlines a few weeks ago when they revealed that they had dropped out of school and, in turn, criticized OPM pastor Apostle Ugochinyere for sending them to Cyprus on a scholarship.

According to the boys, the priest left them behind in the foreign country. They claimed that he provided them with financial support for the first six months after arriving in Cyprus and that he has since stopped doing so.

In response, the clergyman claimed he stopped sending them money because there were no dollars in Nigeria, and he had advised the boys to go back home and finish their education there or in the Benin Republic.

The boys, however, declined the offer and stated that they would rather stay in Cyprus.

Happie Boys shut down an event in Cyprus in a new video that has gone viral thanks to their hilarious dance moves.

See reactions below;

