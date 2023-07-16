Video: Happie Boys nearly landed in hospital after drinking bottles of Azul at club

Two ex-security guards who were transferred to Cyprus to study were caught on video shutting down a nightclub.

Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, two young males, were dumping bottles of Azul into their stomachs and nearly ended up in the hospital because they were visibly inebriated and wobbling.

Mathew downed additional alcoholic drinks in the video, and he was unable to contain himself when it was time for them to go.

The guy who captured the popular video asked that Omega Power Ministries’ Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, who financed their schooling to send the funds elsewhere.

The dup notified everyone some weeks ago that they would not be returning to Nigeria. They announced this while apologizing for naming the pastor earlier in an Instagram post.

This footage has sparked significant interest among Nigerians, who have shared their opinions in the comment section, expressing their thoughts on the situation.

See some reactions below:

xpensivefatima: “This boys matter tire me. Pls stop posting them.”

quiddyofficial: “They call them happy boys for a reason.”

endylight1: “Reason why they are called Happy boys, pastor go just they one side they shout God forbid.”

kennedyexcel: “Na Wetin free drink dey cause, Dem don go drink that fake azul wey dem use snap picture.”

sister._of._five: “So what do you people expect?? People were sacked for being incompetent at work, dancing when they were meant to be on guard, but as usual una think say na dem be the victims, come carry dem abroad as compensation. You never see anything.”

unapologetic_sina: “Village people really finish work for these boys head… It’s well.”