Video: “Happie Boys are ingrates” – Apostle Suleman blows hot, vow to return them to Nigeria [Video]

Apostle Johnson Suleman, head pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, criticizes Happie Boys for being ungrateful to Papa OPM.

This comes just days after a video of one of the former Chicken Republic security officers berated Apostle Chinyere of OPM leaked.

During a church service, Apostle Suleman digressed to discuss the Happie Boys and how they are ungrateful and disrespectful.

The priest was touched when he heard Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor collapse at the airport amid the tantrums thrown at him by individuals he assisted.

Suleman, on the other hand, has pledged to bring the Happie Boys back to Nigeria from Cyprus if they persist or respond in any way to his speech.

“I know how to bring them back; I’m not joking. If they’re watching me now and I hear pim from them, I will bring them back,” he said in part.

He pressed on to speak on overlooking erring helpers as he insists on walking away other than ridiculing one’s helper.

“Anybody who you have eaten from, even if they hurt you tomorrow, walk away and leave them to Jesus,” Suleman added.

Watch the video below …