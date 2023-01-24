Video: Halima Abubakar tattooed Apostle Suleman’s name on her body – Close friend reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Halima Abubakar and Apostle Johnson Suleman have been trending for days after the former bounced back to accuse the man of God of some evil deeds.

Speaking in an interview with social media blogger, Temiola Sobola, Benita disclosed that she knew they two were in a romantic relationship.

A close friend of actress Halima Abubakar, Benita has disclosed that the actress once tattooed Apostle Suleman’s name on her body.

She also confirmed the claims of Halima Abubakar that her friend aborted three pregnancies while in a relationship with Apostle Suleman.