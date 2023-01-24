ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Halima Abubakar tattooed Apostle Suleman’s name on her body – Close friend reveals

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 11 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Halima Abubakar and Apostle Johnson Suleman have been trending for days after the former bounced back to accuse the man of God of some evil deeds.
  • Speaking in an interview with social media blogger, Temiola Sobola, Benita disclosed that she knew they two were in a romantic relationship.

A close friend of actress Halima Abubakar, Benita has disclosed that the actress once tattooed Apostle Suleman’s name on her body.

Halima Abubakar and Apostle Johnson Suleman have been trending for days after the former bounced back to accuse the man of God of some evil deeds.

Speaking in an interview with social media blogger, Temiola Sobola, Benita disclosed that she knew they two were in a romantic relationship.

She also confirmed the claims of Halima Abubakar that her friend aborted three pregnancies while in a relationship with Apostle Suleman.

She said, “Halima and I are best friends and I knew when she and Apostle Suleman were dating. We never knew he was a pastor, we thought he was into oil and gas. Halima aborted 3 pregnancies for him.

“After the third pregnancy, she started bleeding every day. I used to follow her to her shows and events. We were always moving around with extra tampons to prevent her from getting stained.

“We don’t know if the bleeding was as a result of the abortion, maybe her womb has been tampered with but when Suleman saw that her bleeding didn’t stop, he dumped her.

“I wanted to get a tattoo one day and she opted to follow me. That was the day she removed the tattoo of Suleman’s name she had on her hand, then I knew my friend has been heartbroken.”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 11 hours ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Styller Supreme Releases New Song ‘Love on You (L.O.Y)’

7 hours ago

Dr Oby Ezekwesili Coomends High Definition Film Studio, As If I Am President Movie Wazobia Version Premieres To Overwhelming Success

7 hours ago

Video: It’s not our fault his wife gave him a Bstard’ – Khloe tackles Nedu for saying women go to BBNaija to sell their bodies

9 hours ago

Video: “You stress me this year, you disappear”, Sophia Momodu writes in new post – [VIDEO]

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button